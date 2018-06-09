Benefit football game honors slain Jacksonville father

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A month after a 28-year-old Jacksonville father was gunned down outside his Westside home, his loved ones gathered Saturday to honor his memory with a benefit football game.

Jonathan Rivera was found shot to death May 9 in his car parked outside his home in the Duclay neighborhood.

Police have made no arrests in the case.

As they wait for justice, Rivera's friends and family joined together at Charles Clark Park on the Northside to raise money for his children.

All proceeds go to Rivera’s family.

The teams for the game -- JR 47 and JR 50 -- were named in honor of the jersey numbers Rivera wore as a semi professional football player for the Florida Football Alliance.

Rivera loved football, so his friends and family wanted to do something to honor his memory.

"Justice in their case, I hope it will be served," Reginald Lloyd said. "Jacksonville is a rough place to stay. We all know that. We all live here. We can’t stop all of the violence, but today, I feel like I was successful in at least stopping it for two hours. At the end of the day, we will remember Jon forever. JR47. That’s very special to me."

Jacksonville police have released a surveillance photo of a car they believe Rivera's killer was driving.

If you've seen the car or know anything about the crime that could help police make an arrest, call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Jacksonville police released a surveillance photo of a car they believe could belong to whoever killed Jonathan Rivera.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.