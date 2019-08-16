Body cam: Uncle charged in pregnant 16-year-old's death speaks with police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax has obtained police body camera footage taken as officers interviewed a man suspected in the death of a missing pregnant Jacksonville teenager.

News4Jax reporter Jenese Harris is going through the lengthy video files, and she will have a live report on The 10 O'Clock News. The videos show investigators questioning Johnathan Quiles, who was indicted in the murder of Iyana Sawyer, 16, and her unborn child.

Quiles, the teen's uncle, is believed to be the father of her baby.

The video was dated Dec. 27, which was about a week after Sawyer was last seen. According to an indictment, she was killed either Dec. 19 or Dec. 20.

Interrogation video released in April shows a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detective telling Quiles that his brother told them Quiles admitted to choking Sawyer.

Despite weeks of searching a landfill in the Baldwin area, her body has not been found, but prosecutors had enough evidence to convince a grand jury that Quiles fatally shot Sawyer, who was five months pregnant at the time.

