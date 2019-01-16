Bo's Coral Reef, Jacksonville's oldest gay bar, is closing after 55 years

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Jacksonville's first and oldest gar bar, Bo’s Coral Reef, is closing its doors after 55 years, the cocktail lounge announced Tuesday.

The post made on Bo's social media accounts expressed deep saddness.

"Tonight I want to announce that I am selling the bar and we will be closing our doors for the final time on Tuesday, January 22nd at 2 a.m."

Bo's was most known for its drinks, music and drag shows.

In 1964 Roverta "Bo" Boen opened the first gay bar in Duval County and over the years that evolved into Bo's Coral Reef.

"The Bo's Family will forever be grateful for the gratitude and love shown by every person that has walked through our doors. We could have never achieved the level of success we have without your support."

Saturday, January 19th, will be Bo's Coral Reef's "Last Dance" Farewell Disco Party.

January 22 will be the last time to go and dance your heart out.

