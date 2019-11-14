Commercial building in Arlington goes up in flames

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fire was sparked Wednesday evening at a commercial building in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The building is on University Boulevard near the Arlington Expressway Service Road. JFRD said the building was abandoned.

No injuries were reported in the fire. As of about 7 p.m., JFRD said the fire was under control.

Records show the building was once a hotel.

Some people pulled over to get a better look of the fire. One woman who lives nearby said she was watching Channel 4 and took a drive to see what happened.

"It was fully engulfed," she said.

