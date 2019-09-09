Charges dropped against corrections officer accused of violence on pregnant woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Charges have been dropped against a Jacksonville corrections officer who was arrested for domestic battery on his pregnant ex-girlfriend, according to court records obtained Monday by News4Jax.

Jarvis Brannon was arrested in June and resigned from his position. Records show the charges were dropped in August.

PREVIOUS STORY: Corrections officer accused of domestic violence on pregnant woman

News4Jax has requested comment from the State Attorney's Office as to why the charges were dropped. Brannon, a three-year employee of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, has maintained his innocence. Investigators said there were no previous complaints against Brannon.

Brannon is asking for an apology from the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.