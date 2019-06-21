Dog put down after child, mom bitten at Animal Care & Protective Services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A dog was put down after biting a child and mother last week at the Animal Care and Protective Services building in the Mixon Town neighborhood, according to a city spokesperson.

After being quarantined for 10 days, the dog was euthanized Friday, the city spokesperson told News4Jax.

The spokesperson said the two people were bitten by the dog about 3:45 p.m. June 11.

A source told News4Jax the child's injuries appeared to be serious but not life-threatening. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed transporting a child to the hospital.

A statement released last week by the city reads:

"We care greatly about the safety of every citizen in Jacksonville and we are saddened to hear about the incident today at Animal Control and Protective Services. We are troubled with these events and will be reviewing all procedures and processes to ensure safety at our facility. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we have no other comment at this time beyond our sincere thoughts for the swift and complete recovery of the mom and her child."

