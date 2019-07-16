City Council committee votes to push back school sales tax decision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville City Council committee's vote Tuesday made it seem all but impossible that Duval County voters will be deciding in November on a half-cent sales tax for the city's aging schools.

The finance committee voted unanimously to defer any vote on the sales tax proposed by the Duval County School Board. That could make it difficult to get the referendum on November’s ballot, as the School Board has requested.

The rules committee still needs to address the issue Tuesday, and the full council could opt to put the tax back on the table with an emergency vote at its meeting next week.

But the chances of that are getting less and less likely.

"I am going to remain optimistic. It still has an opportunity to happen. We have rules committee this afternoon and will continue to push forward and continue to move each phase of this process forward for our school district," Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said.

The sales tax hike would raise $1.2 billion over a 15-year span and, in doing so, help pay for an estimated $1.9 billion in repairs and renovations that school officials say are sorely needed in some of the city’s aging schools.

On Monday, City Council President Scott Wilson joined the School Board for its workshop to discuss the issue. Though some wanted the tax to go on the ballot this year, Wilson said too many unknowns remain.

“I think 2020 gives us more time to work through the process to get some questions answered that I know my colleagues have,” said Wilson, who noted he’s supportive of putting it to vote next year.

Wilson suggested a joint meeting between the School Board and the City Council in October where they could iron out the questions that all sides have on this.

"I thought a joint meeting would give everyone the same opportunity to hear the same information at the same time and ask questions of each other," Wilson said.

But if that were to happen, it’s obvious the vote wouldn’t be until 2020.

"I was disappointed how quickly they deferred," City Council member Matt Carlucci said. "I was disappointed in the fact that the school board administration and board members were here to answer questions and never got a chance to be asked questions."

Among the biggest questions are which schools and projects should take priority, and how much funding charter schools would receive as part of the school district’s $1.9 billion spending plan.

Mayor Lenny Curry, who’s been open about leaning toward putting the issue on the ballot next year instead of this year, sang a slightly different tune Monday.

“I am not telling the School Board to put the brakes on what they want to do with their projects,” he said. “I have been very clear that we need to invest in our schools. They have infrastructure needs, but what they need is very specifically their priorities.”

So what difference would it make putting the issue on the ballot next year in lieu of this year? According to School Board Chair Lori Hershey, quite a lot -- especially when it comes to the bottom line.

“Currently we spend about half a million dollars a month on repairs and maintenance for our schools,” she said. “And certainly anything that is in dire need of a repair will be addressed and we will continue to ensure that our students are learning in schools that are safe.”

