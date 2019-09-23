City Council poised to pass next year's budget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville City Council is close to deciding how to spend your tax dollars.

It's expected the council will approve the $1.2 billion budget Tuesday night.

There has not been much opposition and debate over the plan, which was presented by Mayor Lenny Curry in July.

The budget calls for some public safety upgrades, like more money for the real-time crime center and body cameras.

The city has more money to work with this year because housing values have increased and that has led to more property tax dollars being collected.

Some council members are looking for some slight changes in the budget. For example, shifting $4 million from JEA's advertising budget to other areas of the city and allowing more money for improvement projects in each council district.

