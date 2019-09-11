Controversial album cover features faces of men slain in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A controversial rap album cover featuring photos of men who have been killed in Jacksonville is making its way around social media.

The photo was posted to Instagram by a local rapper, but it has since been taken down. One of the men featured on the cover is Zion Brown, who was shot and killed in a triple shooting in 2017 on Jacksonville's Westside.

Brown's mother, Benetta McFadden, said she's outraged by the cover.

"It hurts my heart to see my son on there," McFadden said. "You're tormenting victims of these kids. Like, I'm a victim and, every other kid on there, their parents are victims, as well."

McFadden said that two years after her son's murder, her daughter was shot 14 times and survived. She believes her daughter was targeted.

The album cover isn't linked to a crime, but News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said it's possible the cover could be linked to gangs.

"Sometimes, here, locally, the rap music, the lyrics to the rap music is linked to crimes. Sometimes, the artist, or the person performing the rap song, is linked to a group or a gang," Jefferson said. "They basically show and tell, which is a great help to the police."

McFadden said another person on the album cover is Caleb Sheffield. He was arrested in connection with her daughter's shooting in May but was released from jail 18 days later.

"I just want the violence to stop. I want it to be where they can't just say anything and do anything," McFadden said.

McFadden said she wants her son's photo taken off the album cover.

News4Jax requested comment from the rapper in reference to the album cover but did not immediately hear back Tuesday night. Police have not said the rapper is linked to any of the victims.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.