Convenience store owners indicted on food stamp fraud charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A husband and wife who own two Jacksonville convenience stores were indicted on federal food stamp fraud charges and both face 20 years in prison if convicted, the Department of Justice said Monday.

According to a release, Russell Leroy Dotson, 61, and Maria Luisa Dotson, 64, both of Jacksonville, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The indictment states the federal government is seeking a money judgment of $886,130, which are the proceeds of the suspected conspiracy.

The Dotsons own and operate two Asmarina Food Mart locations in Jacksonville, according to the indictment. Upon opening the convenience stores, the couple applied for and received approval from the Food and Nutrition Service to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

After receiving approval, the Dotsons trained their employees, the indictment states, on ways to conduct fraudulent transactions with SNAP recipients using their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card. The Dotsons instructed their employees to ring up fraudulent transactions to make it appear SNAP recipients had purchased eligible food products from the store using their EBT cards.

The indictment goes on to state that over 27 months, the employees gave the SNAP recipients cash representing approximately one-half of the amount of the fraudulent transaction, while the Dotsons received the remainder of the money.

This indictment is part of a long-term investigation into SNAP fraud occurring at the two Asmarina Food Mart locations. To date, 10 others pleaded guilty and were sentenced, or are pending sentencing, for their roles in the scheme.

The Dotsons made a court appearance Monday and were released on a $5,000 bond. They are set for arraignment on Sept. 24.

