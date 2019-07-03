Convicted serial rapist faces new charge after rape kit test

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A convicted serial rapist who was serving prison time has been brought back to the Duval County jail, where he's facing a new charge after the processing of a rape kit.

Gary Clair, 56, is facing a sexual assault charge from 2010. It was the same year he committed three rapes. According to police:

On May 2, 2010, a woman was walking on Cleveland Road when she was grabbed, pulled into some bushes and raped

On May 6, 2010, a second victim was kidnapped and raped

On Sep. 13, 2010, a woman met Clair at a store and walked back to his house where she was kidnapped and raped.

After DNA evidence matched Clair to one of the rapes that occurred in 2010, he was arrested in March 2011. Clair pleaded guilty in January 2012 to all three cases and was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Seven years later, Clair was served in prison with the new warrant in a fourth case.

Florida has been caught in a backlog of untested rape kits. At the end of 2018, FDLE reported 7,137 backlogged rape kits had been completed.

