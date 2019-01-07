Deadly shooting puts blemish on Eastside community, activist says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As an activist continues a push to end violence on Jacksonville's Eastside, another man lost his life on Saturday to violent crime.

Reginald Keith Cobb, 21, died in a double shooting on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Another man was wounded, but has not been identified.

Bruce Moye, a community activist, has lived on the Eastside for 50 years. He said he was a block away when the shots rang out.

"It gives (the community) a black eye. It gives the misrepresentation that this is what this community has always been about, but it's not," Moye said.

A similar act of violence happened on the Eastside in October. Six people were shot in broad daylight just across the street in front of a laundromat.

After the tragedy, City Councilman Reginald Gaffney, who represents the district, promised to make changes in the community. Since then, he's been working to help people in the community get jobs.

"We have done that," Gaffney said. "This (past) Friday, the city just hired 21 ex-offenders."

Gaffney says at least 12 of the people with new jobs live on the Eastside. In October, a safety and crime teduction task force was also established to find solutions.

Moye says most people that live in the community want to make improvements, but they need help. The Eastside Brotherhood, churches and community events have been pushing the community in a positive direction, but they want more community and city initiatives.

"If the mayor could come in and help us with this situation -- whatever we need to do to stop young men from dying," Moye said.

No arrests have been made in Saturday's shooting, or the shooting in October. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

