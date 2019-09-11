Dean of Florida Coastal School of Law resigns after 11 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After 11 years with the school, a Florida Coastal School of Law dean has resigned from his position.

The school confirmed to News4Jax that Dean Scott DeVito's resignation came after the American Bar Association denied Florida Coastal's application to convert to a nonprofit law school. According to News4Jax's news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record, his resignation was not related to that.

A statement from a spokesperson for the school said in part: "We have great respect for Dean DeVito and appreciate all of his contributions to the school."

As of Wednesday, a replacement for DeVito was not determined. In a statement to faculty, he wrote:

"It has been a great honor to be a professor at Florida Coastal for the last eleven years and to have been your dean for the last four. After considerable thought and personal reflection, I have made the decision to resign from Florida Coastal School of Law. I wish you all the best and will greatly miss you."

