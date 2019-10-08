Domestic violence victims remembered at fundraising breakfast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In many ways, domestic violence continues to be an unusually silent but deadly issue in Northeast Florida. Last year, 12 people were killed in domestic violence acts, five of those happened with children present. None of the victims received help from Hubbard House.

The Hubbard House, a safe shelter for domestic violence victims and their families, hosted the 25th annual Barbara Ann Campbell Memorial Breakfast on Tuesday to raise funds to help victims escape abusers before the violence becomes deadly.

Barbara Campbell was the sister-in-law of former Jacksonville Mayor Jake Godbold. She died of an act of domestic violence and became the namesake of the event 25 years ago.

More than 600 people attended the event to learn more about the signs of domestic violence and how to help someone who may be a victim

News4Jax's Laura Verno hosted the event, surrounded by community leaders including State Attorney Melissa Nelson and members of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

As a way to symbolize the lives lost, event organizers set an empty table, with empty chairs for the 12 lives lost from domestic violence with place cards of how each victim died.

Last year the event raised $100,000 to help the estimated 5,000 domestic violence victims Hubbard House serves every year.

This year, Hubbard House has exceeded that amount and organizers said they are still counting donations.

The breakfast is presented by the Delores Barr Weaver Fund and the Endowed $10,000 Event Grant Fund established in 2015 by Delores Barr Weaver, Hubbard House Foundation, Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation, Janeen and Jeremy Kirch, and Mrs. James S. Taylor.

Individuals who are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is are urged to call Hubbard House's 24-hour domestic violence hotline at (904) 354-3114 or 1-800-500-1119.

Hubbard House is a full-service certified domestic violence center providing prevention and intervention to domestic violence survivors, as well as their families, in Duval and Baker counties in Northeast Florida.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.