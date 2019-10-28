Ex-NAS Jacksonville employee sentenced in online enticement case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former NAS Jacksonville employee has been sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison after he was convicted on a charge of online enticement of a minor.

On Monday morning, a federal judge sentenced Erold Panopio, 24, to 19 years and seven months behind bars.

According to a complaint affidavit, Panopio had inappropriate online communications with a 15-year-old girl until her custodian found out and contacted law enforcement. An undercover detective pretended to be the girl and began communicating with Panopio.

Panopio was arrested in January when he showed up at a home in Clay County, believing he was going to have sex with the girl and another girl whom investigators say Panopio thought was younger than 15.

At the time of his arrest, Panopio was employed at NAS Jacksonville as an aviation mechanic.

