Family finds pieces of plane washed up in backyard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family who lives in the Lakewood area of Jacksonville on Saturday found a piece of what appears to be the plane that skidded off the runway at NAS Jax and into the St. Johns River.

The family's two sons helped find the piece around 1:45 p.m. Saturday and held it up for a photo.

Jonas and Henry Wilson, both 10, were thrilled to find the piece of plane.

The Wilson family also located what could be another part that came from the plane that skidded off the runway at NAS Jax Friday night.

None of the 143 passengers on board were seriously hurt.

The 23 people who were hospitalized Friday night have been released from area hospitals.

