Family renews plea for information 2 years after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Loved ones of a bicyclist killed two years ago on Halloween are renewing their plea for justice in his death.

Shane Reed, 27, died in a hit-and-run crash Oct. 31, 2017, while he was riding near the intersection of Cole and Spaulding roads on Jacksonville's Northside.

"I live with that same night over and over more times than I care to count," said Shannon Johnson, Reed's mother.

On Thursday, family members gathered at the crash site to remember Reed.

"He never got to meet his niece. He didn't have a chance to have kids," said Ashley Johnson, Reed's sister.

No arrests have been made in Reed's death and his family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

"He was left on the side of the road. No one has been held accountable yet, still -- two years later," Shannon Johnson said. "He didn't have a chance to do anything at 27 years old. His life was just taken way too soon. It should have never happened, or at least should have stopped and try to do something, not just leave."

Family said Reed was a lifelong Florida Gators and NASCAR fan.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

