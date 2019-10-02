Family: Woman, 54, dies after being struck by car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman who police said was struck by a car in the Lakewood neighborhood died Wednesday afternoon, her family said.

The collision happened shortly before 7 a.m. Monday when the woman, identified by family members as 54-year-old April Robinson, was hit by a sedan heading south on St. Augustine Road near Brewster Street, just south of Emerson Street, according to police.

Family and friends said she was struck while crossing the street to get to a bus stop.

Police said the woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Robinson suffered a brain injury that put her in the intensive care unit, her brother told News4Jax.

Robinson died about 2 p.m. Wednesday in the hospital, her daughter said.

