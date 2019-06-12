FBI, JSO were watching when Town Center Jared's was robbed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The FBI said the four suspects arrested after the smash and grab robbery Tuesday at Jared’s Jewelry at the St. Johns Town Center are connected to a similar holdup at a Jared’s in the Detroit area. They were caught so quickly because police, acting on a tip that that might be in the area, were watching the store.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said three men walked into the jewelry store with hammers, broke glass counters and took jewelry. Upon leaving, they were immediately apprehended by officers.

According to the arrest report, the three held in the Duval County jail on armed robbery charges are John Davis, 29, Tristian Murphy, 30, and Delano Ross, 28. The report said two of the three in custody admitted to robbing the Jacksonville store.

A fourth man, Deven Newby, 28, a Detroit resident, was arrested in Camden County, Georgia, and held on an out-of-state warrant.

FBI spokeswoman Amanda Warford Videll said the Jacksonville FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force was alerted by the Oakland County, Michigan, FBI office that the suspects who hit the Jared’s there were believed to be in Northeast Florida. The FBI and Sheriff's Office set up surveillance on Jared stores in Jacksonville, which is why the three suspects were caught so quickly. Newby managed to escape, only to be stopped in a Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 95 by Kingsland Police.

"In this day and age, it can happen anywhere," Sgt. Glossman with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. "That's why we stress to our residents and our business owners to always be aware of your surroundings."

Armed Robbery at Jared (jewelry store) located at the St. Johns Town Center. Three suspects with hammers in custody after they walked in, broke glass counters, and took jewelry and ran out. They busted the counter. We busted their heist! 👮🏻‍♀️👍🏼 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 12, 2019

