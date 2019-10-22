FHP: Pedestrian critically injured in Dunn Avenue crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and critically injured Tuesday morning on Jacksonville's Northside, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 6:15 a.m. on Dunn Avenue just west of Biscayne Boulevard.

According to the Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Sonic was traveling east in the right lane of Dunn Avenue when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian, whose age and gender was not released, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the Sonic, a 66-year-old Jacksonville woman, was not injured, the Highway Patrol said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Dunn Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions from Armsdale Road to Marc Vic Lane due to the crash.

