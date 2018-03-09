Students vying for regional crown at First Coast Spelling Bee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sports Council and WJXT have never before put on a spelling bee, much less one that is broadcast to a live television audience of hundreds of thousands.

Both organizations are set to break new ground on Friday evening when they host the 74th annual First Coast Spelling Bee at the historic Florida Theatre downtown.

Twenty-four of the brightest young minds from Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Flagler, Hamilton, Madison, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee and Union counties will vie for the regional crown.

The stakes couldn't be higher. Bragging rights aside, the regional champion will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., to represent the First Coast at the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

"We're used to organizing big events, but there are nuances to every event that you put on," said JAXSPORTS Council CEO Alan Verlander. "A spelling bee is far outside of our typical framework, but I'm very pleased with how our staff has taken this on."

The spelling bee will be streamed live online at News4Jax.com beginning at 7 p.m. and then televised on Channel 4 at 8 p.m.

Verlander credited the vision of bringing the excitement of the competition to a wider audience to WJXT Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis, whom he said saw the event's potential from Day One.

"My goal always is to find and create events for the television station that are local," Ellis said. "This is to me a great, underappreciated perhaps, local event that we can turn into something to celebrate our community, these kids and good things that are happening."

Ellis said putting the event on air and online not only showcases the students, but also presents an opportunity to reach people, particularly contestants' loved ones, who may not be able to see the competition in person.

"This is a chance for us to invest our resources and people into telling the stories of these 24 kids, to make these kids stars for the night and reward them for their hard work," he said.

Friday night represents the crest of months of studying, time and energy students have spent in the hopes of becoming the region's top speller and advancing to the national stage.

The contestants aren't the only ones heavily invested in the competition. The pressure's also on News4Jax anchor Melanie Lawson, the spelling bee's pronouncer.

Lawson has devoted the past two weeks to studying hundreds of words. She's consulted dictionaries, other pronouncers, even YouTube.

"German, Russian, Greek, Italian, Spanish. All of the words have different etymologies, so the challenge has been figuring out how to pronounce them all correctly," she said. "It's not for the faint of heart."

