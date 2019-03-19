First vote moves city one step closer to taking control of Landing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The has city moved one step closer to taking control of the Jacksonville Landing, possibly for demolition.

On Monday, the Jacksonville City Council's Neighborhoods, Community Services, Public Health and Safety Committee voted 6-1 to approve the sale to the city.

It was the first of really three votes that need to happen for the completion of the Landing deal, in which the city would pay the company that leases the property, Jacksonville Landing Investments owned by Toney Sleiman, $15 million. It would break his company's lease with the city and settle an ongoing legal fight for the rights to the land.

On Wednesday, there will be a vote by the Finance Committee on the future of the Landing.

Monday's vote indicates the plan has strong support so far on the City Council. The lone dissenter was City Councilman Garrett Dennis, who has been a regular critic of Mayor Lenny Curry's running of the city. Dennis questions whether the $15 million price tag is too steep for the deal.

How neighborhoods committee members voted on Landing deal Yes No Terrance Freeman (District 10) Garrett Dennis (District 9) Tommy Hazouri (At-Large Group 3) Joyce Morgan (District 1) Sam Newby (At-Large Group 5) Randy White (District 12) Scott Wilson (District 4)

"I do want to encourage every citizen in Jacksonville -- they do need to hold all of us accountable for their tax dollars. And if we’re not going to ask questions, if we're not going to look out for taxpayer dollars, then we don’t need to be there," said Dennis, who represents District 9. "I think that’s what you saw yesterday. It was more of a coronation of $15 million."

If the deal passes the Finance Committee on Wednesday, then it will go to the full City Council for final approval.

