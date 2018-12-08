Boyfriend of slain Navy chief petty officer arrested, records show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The former boyfriend of a chief petty officer was arrested Friday, according to jail records, months after the Navy woman was found dead in her home on Jacksonville's Northside.

Jail records show Danny Ray Beard, 36, was held on no bond. It wasn't immediately clear what he was charged with.

An injunction filed on Sept. 4 stated that Bear pushed Andrea Washington, 37, to the floor, kicked her in the stomach and threatened her with a gun during an argument over bills.

According to police, Washington was found dead inside her home on Sept. 17, hours before a hearing was scheduled on a proactive order against her boyfriend. Washington was set to deploy the following Wednesday aboard the USS Hue City.

Beard is slated to appear before a judge at 9 a.m. Saturday. News4Jax has requested his mugshot and arrest report.

