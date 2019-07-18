Foul play not suspected after remains found near FSCJ South Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Foul play was not suspected after human remains were located near the Florida State College at Jacksonville campus, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police revealed the new information on Wednesday night and also said the remains are believed to be of a man. Investigators said the recovery process was complete. They had been at the scene throughout the day.

It was the second time in a week JSO officers were investigating remains found in a wooded area. The remains were discovered by two people searching for a dog Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors and businessmen in the area said there is a homeless camp in woods nearby.

Last Thursday, human remains found Thursday when someone was clearing a wooded area off Utsey Drive. On Monday, the Sheriff's Office identified the remains as those of 18-year-old Corbin Johnson, who was reported missing one year ago.

