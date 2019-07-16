Remains found in wooded area identified as missing teenager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Remains that were found in a wooded area of Northwest Jacksonville belong to an 18-year-old who was reported missing in July, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Monday night.

Corbin Odell Johnson, 18, was reported missing to police on July 13, 2018. His death is being investigated as a murder, police said.

The remains were found Thursday in a wooded area of Utsey Drive, the Sheriff's Office said. A man was clearing land in the area when he made the discovery.

Foul play was suspected because of the way the body was positioned, police said.

News4Jax spoke to Johnson's parents in July, and they said the teenager disappeared sometime after a job interview.

"It's not normal for Corbin," Milissa Jackson, Johnson's mother, said in July. "Corbin is going to text me. He's going to FaceTime me. He's going to call me."

Johnson's father said he dropped his son off for a job interview with UPS. According to the police report, another man dropped the teen off at his mother's Northside home later in the evening.

Johnson's mother told police that evening was the last time she saw her son, and she did not know whom he was with when he let home.

The Sheriff's Office noted in its missing persons report that Johnson had never been reported missing before.

Anyone with information about the disappearance or murder of Johnson is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

