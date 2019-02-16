Woman shot dies just outside Westside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman in her 40s was shot and killed just outside a Westside home Saturday morning and police are questioning three people -- one of whom is likely the shooter, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Homicide Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said a 911 call about 10:40 a.m. brought police and Jacksonville Fire-Rescue to Rusty Lakes Lane in a neighborhood off Normandy Boulevard. Rudlaff said the woman died at the scene.

The woman, whose name was not released, did not live at the home.

Police believe the gun used was still inside the house. Evidence technicians will retrieve the weapon as soon as police can obtain a search warrant.

Rudlaff believes at least one shot was fired at the woman from either just inside the home or near the front door.

Three people other than the victim who were at the house at the time of the shooting were taken downtown for questioning. Rudlaff said that two of those people "had a history."

Rudlaff said there are no outstanding suspects and there is no risk to the community.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

