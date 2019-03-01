Is the line between church and state becoming blurred at City Hall?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The separation of church and state has always been an important part of our government. But now some are wondering if the lines are being blurred in Jacksonville.

On Thursday, prayers and gospel music filled the Jacksonville City Council chambers during a day of healing event sponsored by one City Council member. With references to Jesus Christ, songs, prayers and people swaying their arms in the air, some said the event felt like a spiritual and it had some wondering whether City Hall is becoming a city church.

It's not unusual to see religious events at City Hall. In fact, one took place Friday when a much smaller group met in the council chambers to pray, as it does every Friday. Those participating said they believe it's important to do this and that it's open to everyone.

News4Jax looked into the legality: Can city buildings be used like a church?

Staff members with the City Council said the council president gave his blessing for the weekly prayer event.

News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney, director of Jacksonville University's Public Policy Institute, said events like this have to be open to all religions.

"You cannot have prayer that advances one faith over the other, nor can you have prayer that disparages one faith over the other," Mullaney said. "When it’s taxpayer dollars in a public building, you cannot advance the cause of religion for any particular religion."

The issue of prayer during city meetings has come up many times before. Lawyers have issued opinions, saying that the prayers must be inclusive and allow all faiths.

On Tuesday night, a prayer and chant from a Sikh, a member of a religion founded by the guru Nanak about 1500 in India and based on monotheism and the rejection of the caste system and of idolatry, led the meeting. But the majority of prayers during council meetings are Christian-based.

"As long as you are doing it properly -- whether you’re Hindu, Protestant, Catholic or Jewish -- you are allowed in that setting for healing, to talk about your faith and to pray," Mullaney said. "What you are not allowed to do (is) for the government to establish religion to advance one religious cause over another."

It is City Council President Aaron Bowman's call on the use of council chambers for outside events. He said he wants to be able to keep the council chambers open to any group that requests to use them as long as it does not interfere with city business. He said he has not received any complaints about the services that were held.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.