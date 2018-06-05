Jacksonville detectives: Man killed in King Street shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Mixon Town neighborhood on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a person shot in a vacant lot on King Street, just north of Interstate 10.

When they arrived, police found a man in his 30s who had been shot multiple times. The man was taken to UF Health, where he died.

Homicide detectives then responded to canvass the area and look for witnesses.

Countless evidence markers could be seen in the vacant lot. Two neighbors told News4Jax that they heard as many as 30 shots fired.

“I heard a lot and I thought someone was firing a bunch of fireworks at once," neighbor Tyler Acevedel said.

According to News4Jax records, on May 28, 2017, Bernard Smithson, 30, was found shot to death in the same lot.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate Tuesday's shooting death. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

