JEA reports uptick in scam calls to customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There has been a recent uptick in scam phone calls to customers, JEA told News4Jax on Wednesday.

According to JEA, there have recently been 63 complaints to the utility.

JEA also reported a spike in scam phone calls the weekend of Feb. 9. According to JEA, scammers have called residents and businesses claiming to be from JEA and threatening to disconnect the customer’s service if a large sum of money isn’t paid within 30 minutes.

According to JEA, these callers claim the customer is behind on utility payments or that their utility meter needs to be replaced. The customer is then instructed to go to a Winn Dixie, CVS or Walgreens, buy a “MoneyPak” payment card and call them back at the phone number provided with the MoneyPak card information and PIN number to prevent their service from being disconnected.

JEA said the 800 number being used for these fraudulent calls has already been reported, but it is important to be aware of the tactics being used.

JEA reminds customers it will never call to request a credit card to avoid disconnection.

Customers who receive one of these calls are urged to notify JEA at 904-665-6000. Commercial customers may call 904-665-6250 to speak with a JEA Business Support Team representative.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.