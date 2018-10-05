Jacksonville father charged in death of 3-month-old son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 25-year-old Jacksonville man has been charged in the death of his 3-month-old son after police said the baby died of head trauma in June.

Charles Deas III is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated manslaughter of a child in the death of Ke'Sean Deas.

Lt. Craig Waldrup said police were called to the Eureka Gardens Apartments on June 7 because Ke'Sean was unresponsive. The infant died the next day at Wolfson Children's Hospital.

A medical examiner determined Ke'Sean's death was a homicide due to head trauma.

Deas initially told investigators that Ke'Sean had fallen off a bed when he left the room, according to the arrest report.

Waldrup said the ME found the death was caused by shaking or possible battery.

When detectives interviewed Deas again on Oct. 3, he admitted that his actions resulted in the baby's death, Waldrup said.

Deas is being held on $1.5 million bond, pending his arraignment Oct. 25.

Court records show that less than a month before the baby’s death, Deas was named in a paternity suit.

