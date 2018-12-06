Jacksonville Housing Authority CEO under investigation by city

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The president and CEO of the Jacksonville Housing Authority has been placed on paid administrative leave pending a city investigation into numerous complaints against him from staff and housing residents, News4Jax has learned.

JHA board members, who are appointed by the mayor, voted unanimously Thursday morning to make the move, which goes into effect next week.

At an open meeting Thursday, board members would not discuss the specific complaints against Fred McKinnies, but News4Jax has learned at least one involved a hostile work environment.

The city is investigating the allegations, including that McKinnies inappropriately used his position of authority, according to News4Jax sources.

McKinnies, who has worked with the JHA since 1993, was not at the meeting and has not been available to comment since. Dwayne Alexander, who joined the JHA this year, has been named as the interim CEO during the investigation.

After the open meeting, officials from the housing authority declined to release the complaints or discuss them with the media.

McKinnies' administrative assistant, Linda Sims, tried speaking at a board meeting last month about problems she's had with McKinnies, but she was shut down, even though it was a public meeting.

She said she filed complaints against McKinnies with the city and the board. After Thursday's meeting, she declined to elaborate on the specific allegations under investigation by the city.

“We are starting to move in the right direction. I’m willing to work with the agency as long as they are willing to work with me,” Sims said, noting that “multiple issues” are being looked into related to McKinnies. “It was things that were out of my control. I work directly for him. I went through the necessary process, and they're working on it.”

