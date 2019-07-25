Jacksonville man claims $1 million from Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A local man hit the jackpot on Thursday after purchasing the winning $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game.

Fredy Carachure Quintero, 35, of Jacksonville, purchased his winning ticket from Crazy 8 Food Store, located at 1245 Broward Road in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Lottery.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Quintero declined the opportunity to take a photo.

Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.