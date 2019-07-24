Jacksonville officer recovering after crash in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is recovering after a crash in Arlington.

Investigators said the officer was on his way to help another officer who was fighting with a "combative" suspect at Merrill Road and Dames Point Crossing Boulevard.

As the second officer was turning onto the Southside Connector from Merrill Road, investigators said he lost control of his car and hit a concrete wall. There were no other cars involved in the crash.

The officer injured his leg and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

