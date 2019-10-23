Jacksonville officer's husband arrested in North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville police officer's husband has been arrested in North Carolina, days after three people were charged with stealing her police cruiser, guns and other equipment from her Westside home.

Records show Bruno Bego was booked into the Onslow County Jail on a federal fugitive warrant out of Duval County. His charges were not immediately clear.

A foreclosure document confirms he and the Jacksonville police officer are married and that they own the home that was ransacked last week.

Three people were arrested in connection to the stolen cruiser. Juan Anibal Otero, 20; Orialys Santiago-Maldonado, 20; and Kyler Evans, 24, have all been charged with armed burglary and auto theft.

According to an arrest report, the officer had just returned home from a trip when she found her house had been broken into. Investigators said that in addition to her police cruiser, three guns and body armor were stolen from the home.

The police cruiser was later found, but investigators said the guns and equipment are still missing.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.