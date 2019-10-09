Jacksonville police: 1 shot near New Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person was shot Wednesday afternoon near the New Town area of Northwest Jacksonville, police said.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m. on West Fifth Street near Whitner Street, just two blocks west of where the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman were shot Tuesday night.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the man and woman were standing outside on West Fifth Street near the intersection of Barnett Street about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when a white Ford Taurus approached.

The Sheriff's Office said several rounds were fired from the car. An officer said it's unclear if the shooting was a drive-by. The car fled the area following the shooting.

The man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman, who police said transported herself to a hospital, had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about Tuesday evening's double shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

