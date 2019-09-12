Police: Man charged with murder after attacking mother with hammer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested after police said he used a hammer to attack his 72-year-old mother, who died, and continued to live in an apartment with her body, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Jacob Chavers, 42, is charged with murder.

Officers were called Wednesday to the West Creek Apartments on 103rd Street, just west of Ricker Road, to conduct a well-being check. According to the Sheriff's Office, Chavers told police that his mother, Faye Janice Hay, was in the hospital.

Chavers then ran from the apartment and officers then found his mother's body inside, detectives said.

Investigators said a witness told them Chavers attacked his mother several times with a hammer and continued to live in the apartment while his mother's body was inside.

The Sheriff's Office said Chavers was bitten when he was located by K-9 Sabo about 3 miles away from the complex on Shelby Lane, off Schindler Drive.

Police said at a media briefing Wednesday afternoon that two potential suspects, one of whom was identified by Hay's neighbors as her son, were taken downtown to be questioned, but it's unclear whether the other person, who neighbors said was a woman, was arrested.

Chavers was booked Wednesday into the Duval County jail. At his first appearance Thursday afternoon, he was ordered held without bond. Arraignment is set for Oct. 3.

