Foul play suspected after woman's body found at Westside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A well-being check at a Westside apartment complex led to the discovery of a woman's body, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The body of the woman, who police described as elderly, was found Wednesday at the West Creek Apartments on 103rd Street, just west of Ricker Road, in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said foul play is suspected.

Two potential suspects were taken into custody after a foot pursuit that led to their capture, police said. A K-9 unit could be seen on Shelby Lane, off Schindler Drive, about 3 miles away from the apartment complex.

The Sheriff's Office said it is awaiting warrants to get into the apartments of the potential suspects, who were taken downtown to be questioned.

According to neighbors, the potential suspects are a woman and a man, who is the son of the woman who was found dead.

