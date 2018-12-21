Jacksonville police: Woman found dead outside Lackawanna home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was found dead Friday afternoon outside a home in the Westside's Lackawanna neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers said they responded about 1 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Hunt Street, near Interstate 95 and Edgewood Avenue South.

When police arrived, they found a woman's body outside a home. Her name and age were not immediately released.

It's unclear how she died. Homicide detectives were called to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

