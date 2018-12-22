Arrest made in shooting death of mother of two in Lackawanna

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested Saturday in a deadly domestic shooting of a mother of two. Eric Lamar Jackson, 27, turned himself in, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jackson was wanted in the murder of his prior partner, Nekecheana Phillips, 27. She was shot to death near her home Friday afternoon. Phillips had filed for an injunction for protection from Jackson on Dec. 19 - two days before she was killed.

Police said Phillips, along with several other people, arrived home Friday and found Jackson inside. He reportedly was hiding in the house, waiting for Phillips to return.

Detectives said when she saw Jackson, she ran back outside, trying to get away from him. Jackson reportedly followed and confronted her as she sat inside a vehicle with the others. That's when police say he pulled a gun and shot Phillips several times before running off.

She died from her wounds. Now, family and friends are trying to come to grips with her loss. They recall that Jackson was aggressive.

"He'd bang on our door. 'Let me get a ride.' 'Let me do this.' You couldn't tell him no," said neighbor Brandi Salinas.

Neighbors say Jackson had recently become aggressive. Phillips' mother told News4Jax her daughter was trying to get away from Jackson.

"She was a good mother, always smiling, always reserved and just a good person, altogether," neighbor Ronald Dennis said.

Now, Phillips' two daughters are without a mother and father. Neighbors say they'll be praying for the family as the holiday approaches.

"Christmas is Tuesday, and they're going to be burying their mother. Everybody needs to stop. Whatever you're going through in your home. It's not that serious. It (domestic violence) affects so many lives," Salinas said.

Jackson is now charged with murder and burglary. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the investigation is continuing.

A woman who lived next door to Phillips, said she felt things were recently taking a dark turn. "It's heartbreaking," She said.

