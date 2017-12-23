Jacksonville police make murder arrest in convicted killer's death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man faces charges in the shooting death of a convicted killer found dead this week outside a motel in the city's Baymeadows area, the Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Nicholus Marquette Mitchell, 37, was booked Wednesday into the Duval County jail on charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed firearm, jail records show.

Police suspect Mitchell killed Charles Quaintance III, who was found dead in the parking lot of the Days Inn on Dix Ellis Trail near Baymeadows Road about 4 a.m. Tuesday, Lt. Craig Waldrup said.

Waldrup said the shooting was captured on surveillance video and police are looking for additional witnesses to piece together what happened. No motive was released at a Friday news conference.

According to Mitchell's arrest report, he was the passenger in a car that was pulled over in an unspecified location about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police said he had a gun and hotel keycard on him.

Mitchell was taken into custody and questioned by detectives. Exactly what was said during that interview is unclear because that part is redacted from the report.

Quaintance, 38, was involved in the high-profile drug-related killing of Kenyatte Sykes, 22, in August 2001. He got 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter, and was later released.

Mitchell is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.