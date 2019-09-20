Police: Men sought in robbery, credit card fraud investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three men in connection with a robbery and credit card fraud investigation, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Thursday night.

The Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos of the men after police said someone was recently attacked and robbed on Emerson Street. Police said the attackers took off in a red vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

