Jacksonville police search for man who disappeared Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are asking for the public's help locating a man who disappeared Sunday.

Lester Neville Allgary Jr., 54, was last seen about 5 p.m. Sunday leaving his residence in the area of Strarratt and Denton roads on the Northside to go to a pool hall, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said he left in an unknown vehicle with an unknown person and has not been seen or heard from since he left his home.

Due to the circumstance surrounding his disappearance, police said they want to make sure Allgary is safe.

Police described him as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, and having brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

