Jacksonville police: Bicyclist shot, killed in South Metro

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bicyclist was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the South Metro area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. at Emerson Street and St. Augustine Road.

Police said a man on a bicyclist was shot, and found dead in the roadway. The man's name and age were not immediately released.

A witness said she heard numerous gunshots then ran out of her office to try to administer first aid to the man.

"Once I got out here, there was a man lying in the street," Jeanni Hill said. "I tried to help ... It was obvious he did not survive."

A second scene was located about 2 miles away near University Boulevard and Auburn Road in the Lakewood neighborhood. Police said they recovered a vehicle there, and discovered a person suffering from injuries inside the vehicle. That person was transported to a hospital. It's unclear whether that scene is related to the shooting.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

