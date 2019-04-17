Jacksonville ranks #1 city in nation for snoring, study finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida may be known for its sandy beaches, warm weather and Disney World, but the Sunshine State is also known for another thing -- snoring.
According to a study from Withings, a watch and health company, Florida is the snoring capital of the United States.
The study found that people in Jacksonville snore over five times a night, with snore durations reaching 1 hour and 12 minutes.
Jacksonville also had one of the latest average bedtimes at 12:24 a.m.
Top Late-Night Cities
- Philadelphia: 12:40 a.m.
- New York City: 12:36 a.m.
- Los Angeles: 12:30 a.m.
- Miami: 12:28 a.m.
- Jacksonville: 12:24 a.m.
The study also found that men were two times more likely to be heavy snorers than women.
