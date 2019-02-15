Young father, 14-year-old boy die in quadruple shooting at park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A quadruple shooting at a Northwest Jacksonville park Thursday night left a young father and 14-year-old boy dead.



Hours before he was shot and killed 24-year-old Titus Mobley sent a text to this longtime girlfriend and mother of his 2-year-old daughter:

"Happy Valentine's Day. I don't have anything, but I love you," Mobley wrote to her.

Mobley and a 14-year-old who has not been named died after the shooting that police said grew out of an argument on the basketball court of Elizabeth Powell Park on Redpoll Avenue, just west of New Kings Road, just before 7 p.m.

The other two victims, whose ages were not released, were shot in the legs and suffered injuries that were not considered non-life, according to police. Police said they were self-transported, meaning they either took themselves to a hospital or someone they knew took them.

Homicide detectives believe several people started shooting at each other. Police said there were several people in the park at the time of the shooting, but so far no one is talking.

"There's nobody who's armed and dangerous who we are aware of at this time. We've taken some people into questioning at this point, but there's no reason to believe anyone is armed and dangerous in the community," Lt. Ellis Burns said Thursday night.

Mobley's girlfriend of nine years, Tonya McClellan, described him as a good man and a hard worker. She believes the bullet that killed him was not meant for him.

"He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time," McClellan said. "He was a good father. He spent time with his child. He spent time with me. He would give us his last of whatever he had."

McClellan says Mobley worked for a moving company on the Southside to help pay bills and take care of his daughter.

"He was a loving person," she told News4Jax Friday. "He was always helping. He didn't do nothing but to go to work and go home and take care of his child, his family: me and my baby."

Homicide detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

McClellan urged anyone who knows anything about the shooting to come forward.

"Just speak out. Karma is going to eat you up. Speak out now," McClellan said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.