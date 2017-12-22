Jacksonville police ID man killed at Westside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Homicide detectives continue to investigate the shooting death of a Jacksonville man at the Westside apartment complex where he lived, authorities said Friday.

Officers were called to the Camelot Gardens apartments on Lane Avenue near Park Street about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

There they found DeAngelo Dominique Tillie, 28, shot dead inside one of the apartments, the Sheriff's Office said. It's unclear if the apartment was Tillie's.

No suspect information was released.

