Family friends: Jacksonville toddler recovering after shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville toddler is expected to pull through after he was shot at his family's Northside home Monday night in what police are treating as an accident, family friends said Tuesday.

Bradley Schwarzer was taken to UF Health in life-threatening condition after the shooting at a home near West 71st Street and Vermillion Street about 7 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

The 2-year-old boy has undergone two surgeries, but more procedures are expected as he recovers, a family friend told News4Jax reporter Ethan Calloway.

An incident report does not specify how the shooting happened. But friends said it appears the boy found the gun somewhere in the home and then accidentally shot himself.

The bullet entered through the child's abdomen and exited through his lower back, friends said. They said the boy remains in the intensive care unit, but noted he is showing signs of improvement.

The Florida Department of Children and Families and the State Attorney's Office were both notified, the Sheriff's Office said.

Monday's shooting comes a day after a 14-year-old girl was wounded in what police described as an accidental shooting at her mother's hands on the Westside.

In that case, police said the mother was cleaning her gun inside the family's home on Playschool Lane near Ricker Road when the weapon discharged. The teen was hospitalized in serious condition.

It's unclear whether anyone will be charged in either case.

In Florida, parents and guardians can be charged with culpable negligence, a third-degree felony, when a child is injured or killed because a loaded gun was left within a child's reach.

