JEA: Voters will have a say if utility is sold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two days after the JEA board of directors voted to explore the idea of privatization or the possibility of a sale of the city-owned utility, News4Jax received numerous emails and website comments about the role voters will have if JEA privatizes or sells.

Some people are questioning the referendum on the ballot last fall when 73% of voters said they wanted to have a say if JEA is sold.

But there is one catch. That vote was just a straw ballot and it’s nonbinding, meaning JEA or the City Council does not have to follow the will of the voters.

News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney, who runs the Public Policy Institute at Jacksonville University, said that vote still has teeth.

“I think the City Council is going to take the will of the people, certainly, into consideration,“ Mullaney said. “The mayor himself says he intends to abide by it. So while it is not legally required, I do think there is a political commitment that you’re going to see a voter referendum. But currently, there is no legal requirement to have a voter referendum to sell JEA."

JEA board members emphasized the vote Tuesday was not one to sell the utility. They said it allows them to explore a number of options, which could lead to a sale or some sort of privatization. The board could also look at selling stock in JEA or run it as a co-op. All are ideas the board plans to explore.

JEA Chief Executive Officer Aaron Zahn did not answer questions from News4Jax after Tuesday's meeting. News4Jax has asked every day since for an interview. Though Zahn has still not talked about the future, JEA's second in command, Chief Operating Officer Melissa Dykes, did speak with News4Jax on Wednesday and said if JEA is sold, it will seek voter input.

"Every single member of our community will have a voice whether or not to approve something if we get to that point in the process,” Dykes said. "Our first step is to bring ideas back to the board."

JEA may also ask the City Council to make some changes in its operating rules spelled out in the City Charter. For example, if JEA wants to go into another line of business, such as home solar installations or high-speed data transmissions over fiber-optic lines, it would have to get the city's approval for that.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.