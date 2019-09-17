JFRD: 1 dead in Jacksonville house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person died Monday night in a house fire near the Cisco Gardens area of Northwest Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

JFRD tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. that crews responded to a fire at a home on Messer Road, near the intersection of Garden Street and Jones Road. Video showed multiple firetrucks, as well as Jacksonville police, at the scene.

The department said one person died. It's unclear how many people were inside the home at the time.

