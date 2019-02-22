JSO: 1 person shot on Jacksonville's Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was shot Friday afternoon on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said it happened on Crownwood Drive, which is near Gate Parkway. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

News4Jax has a crew at scene to gather more information. It's one of three reported shootings in Jacksonville on Friday.

A 16-year-old was shot on Bridier Street in the Tallyrand neighborhood, police said. His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. Investigators were looking for a white Nissan Altima.

Earlier in the day, two men were shot in an exchange of gunfire in the Durkeeville neighborhood. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. It's unclear how severe their injuries were.

